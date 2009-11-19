Two lucky golfers begin tour of extreme golf courses

What does it feel like to play golf in 122-degree heat? What happens to your game when you're 10,800 feet above sea level? Lindsay Knowlton and Josh Sullivan are about to find out.

Both work for TaylorMade-adidas and were chosen to test their games in the most extreme conditions around the world.

Starting today with a kickoff at the company's headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., Knowlton and Sullivan, who both have single-digit handicaps, will travel to five courses in the Southern Hemisphere, learn about local cultures and participate in several thrill-seeking adventures.

They will be blogging about their adventures at wearintheworld.adidasgolf.com and Golf.com, as well as filing Twitter and Facebook updates. Golf.com's style expert Woody Hochswender has a preview of some of the gear the pair will use in the extreme environments. Here's a list of the extreme courses Knowlton and Sullivan will be playing: Furnace Creek, Calif.: The world's lowest elevation golf course at 214 ft. below sea level. LaPaz Golf Club, Bolivia: The world's highest elevation course at 10,800 ft. above sea level. Ushuaia, Argentina: The world's southern-most 18-hole golf course. Walker Bay Golf Resort, South Africa: Africa's southern-most golf course. Alice Springs, Australia: The world's hottest golf course. Temperatures can exceed 122 degrees.