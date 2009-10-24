November Reigns Value

Save $230 Barton Creek Resort & Spa Austin, Texas

Texas-style buddy trips don't come much better than the Guys Golf Getaway. Included are lodging, breakfast, a welcome bucket of beer, chips and salsa, and unlimited golf on Tom Fazio, Arnold Palmer and Coore/Crenshaw courses. Rates start at $191 per person, per night, double occupancy, with an eight-person (two-foursome) minimum and a three-night required stay. Upgrades and add-ons available. 866-572-7369, bartoncreek.com Save $240 Pinehurst Resort Pinehurst, N.C.

Pinehurst's "$222 on No. 2" will be offered Nov. 8 through March 6 and includes accommodations, Pinehurst Resort's popular buffet breakfast and a round of golf on famed No. 2 –- site of the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. 800-487-4653, pinehurst.com Save $250 Verdura Golf & Spa Resort

Sicily, Italy

Getting to Sicily isn't cheap, but once you're there, your euro will have legs with the Introductory Package at this new Rocco Forte resort. Included is unlimited play on 45 holes of Kyle Phillips-designed seaside golf, complimentary breakfasts and dinners and a free spa treatment per room for each three-night stay. Prices start at $590 per room, per night, double occupancy. 888-667-9477, roccofortecollection.com Save $135 Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort Hilton Head Island, S.C.

You can't beat Island living in the autumn, especially when you're in town for the Fall Unlimited Golf Package, which offers villa accommodations and golf on Robert Trent Jones Sr., George Fazio and Arthur Hills courses, range use and one golf clinic. Rates start at $119 per person, based on four-person occupancy in a two-bedroom villa, and a three-night minimum. 800-827-3006, palmettodunes.com