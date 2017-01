In Monterey, land of overpriced and inaccessible golf, I've found a cool stay-and-play deal for two killer courses. You can play the renovated Blackhorse and Bayonet layouts, and stay at Inns by the Sea, from $249, golf included.

That would get you nine holes and a handshake at Pebble Beach.

For more information visit Inn by the Sea's web site or call 800-433-4732 and ask for the Bayonet/Blackhourse package.

