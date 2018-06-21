Top Golf News of Today 062118

Here is the latest golf news from today:
You May Like
Extra Spin
PHOTOS: In honor of National Selfie Day, some of the best selfies in golf
While golf's millennial generation leads the way in selfie-taking, Phil Mickelson might have claim to the best golf selfie of all: a snap with three former presidents.
2:09
Equipment
Yo, Gear Guy! What do I need to know about Tiger Woods's new wedges?
GOLF's Gear Guy Mike Chwasky answers your questions about golf balls, the finish of your irons, Tiger's wedges, and those new Jordan golf shoes.
Tour & News
PHOTOS: Colorado golf courses hammered by golf-ball sized hail
Few sports deal with the wrath of Mother Nature quite like golf, and that was on full display this week in northern Colorado.
2:23
Tour & News
Phil Mickelson partners with 'futuristic' frozen yogurt company
"I've pushed boundaries my whole career and that mind-set carries over into the business world," Mickelson said.
Tour & News
Colin Montgomerie: Mickelson 'would love that minute of his life back'
Colin Montgomerie has never taken a swipe at a moving ball, and in a wide-ranging interview, he believes that Phil Mickelson regrets his controversial penalty at the U.S. Open.
0:45
Instruction
The power of lag: How to hit your irons farther
If you're hitting your irons straight, but you're still not getting the kind of explosive power you want, you're probably not creating enough lag in your downswing.