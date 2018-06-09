Top Golf News of the Day 060918

Here is the latest golf news from today:
Tour & News
Join GOLF.com's U.S. Open Pool: It's fast, fun, free — and you can win a trip to New York City and new set of fitted clubs!
You May Like
Instruction
These holes at Shinnecock Hills will determine the U.S. Open winner
Shinnecock Hills is a beast. Then they lengthened it. What was already tough should play even tougher this year, but these seven holes will determine the championship.
2:04
Tour & News
'I WON!': Rickie Fowler proposes to girlfriend Allison Stokke on the beach
Rickie Fowler announced his engagement to girlfriend Allison Stokke via two Instagram photos showing the proposal on an unnamed beach.
Tour & News
Join GOLF.com's U.S. Open Pool: It's fast, fun, free — and you can win a trip to New York City and new set of fitted clubs!
Do you have what it takes to assemble the ultimate 2018 U.S. Open fantasy team? Test your golf smarts in our free contest for a chance to win some killer prizes!
Tour & News
The Golden Tee World Championships have come to Vegas — and you can bet on them
Paul Luna has more than 14,000 career holes-in-one and is among the favorites at this year's Golden Tee World Championships.
1:49
Tour & News
A Ryder Cup without the noise: The Curtis Cup is golf at its purest
What’s happening right now at Quaker Ridge is pretty great. The 2018 Curtis Cup golfers are just trying to play the best golf they can.