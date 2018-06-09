Top Golf News of the Day 060918

Saturday, June 09, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Instruction
These holes at Shinnecock Hills will determine the U.S. Open winner
Tour & News
Join GOLF.com's U.S. Open Pool: It's fast, fun, free — and you can win a trip to New York City and new set of fitted clubs!
Tour & News
European tour's Shot Clock Masters debuts to rave reviews
Tour & News
'I WON!': Rickie Fowler proposes to girlfriend Allison Stokke on the beach
Tour & News
The Golden Tee World Championships have come to Vegas — and you can bet on them
Tour & News
A Ryder Cup without the noise: The Curtis Cup is golf at its purest

You May Like

More Tours & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN