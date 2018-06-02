Top Golf News of the Day 060218

Saturday, June 02, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Tour & News
Exhilarating start, disappointing finish as Tiger Woods shoots third-round 68 at Memorial
Tour & News
Rory McIlroy storms into contention with Saturday 64 at Memorial
Equipment
Ping releases unique new PLD3 putter with colorful sole plates
Tour & News
WATCH: Tiger Woods holes out for eagle from the fairway and the crowd goes wild
Courses and Travel
Sand Valley's new Mammoth Dunes course wows early and often
Tour & News
Brittany Lincicome set to play in PGA Tour event this July
Equipment
Ask an Equipment Expert: What are the keys to finding the right putter for my stroke?
Golf Gold
Want to beat the traffic from New York to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock? Try a seaplane

You May Like

More Tours & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN