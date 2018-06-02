Top Golf News of the Day 060218

Here is the latest golf news from today:
Exhilarating start, disappointing finish as Tiger Woods shoots third-round 68 at Memorial
Rory McIlroy storms into contention with Saturday 64 at Memorial
McIlroy barely made the cut at the Memorial, but charged up the leaderboard early Saturday morning.
Ping releases unique new PLD3 putter with colorful sole plates
Featuring a flame-torched copper alloy precision milled sole plate and 100% precision milled aluminum body, each PLD3 is unique in appearance.
Brittany Lincicome set to play in PGA Tour event this July
Brittany Lincicome is set to join the club of female professionals playing in a PGA Tour event.
Ask an Equipment Expert: What are the keys to finding the right putter for my stroke?
Where do you start when trying to find the right putter? First you need an understanding of "toe down" versus "face balanced."
Want to beat the traffic from New York to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock? Try a seaplane
Traffic from New York City to Shinnecock is going to be a beast. For adventurous travelers, there's another option.
WATCH: Tiger Woods holes out for eagle from the fairway and the crowd goes wild
Woods was forced to lay up at the par-5 11th — but it didn't matter, because then he did this.