Top Golf News of the Day 052818

Tour & News
Nobody wants to think about where Tiger was a year ago, but it has everything to do with where he is now
5:22
Equipment
Winner's Bag: Justin Rose's gear at the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational
Justin Rose won the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial CC with a final round 64 on Sunday and a 20-under-par total. Here’s a full list of the TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done.
6:30
Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Could a big-money global golf tour shake up the pro game?
In this week's Tour Confidential our panel discusses the probability of another golf tour actually succeeding, Tiger Woods one year after his Memorial Day DUI arrest, Thomas Pieters-esqu golf course blowups and more.
0:53
Instruction
No Trackman? No problem. This ballstriking drill will cost you next to nothing
So you're struggling with your ballstriking. Maybe it's your takeaway? Maybe it's your impact position? This drill will help hammer out any issues.
Tour & News6:30
Tour Confidential: What kind of test will Shinnecock Hills be for the world's best?
In this week's Tour Confidential Ryan Asselta breaks down Shinnecock Hills, the 118th U.S. Open venue, with GOLF.com's Sean Zak and the USGA's Jeff Hall.
1:07
Tour & News
'I should have closed it out this week': Rory McIlroy fails to cash in on 36-hole lead
Even as he took apart Wentworth with one of his best rounds of 2018, Rory McIlroy knew something wasn't quite right.
Tour & News
DJ, Spieth, McIlroy the betting favorites for the 2018 U.S. Open
With the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills just around the corner, World No. 2 Dustin Johnson leads the pack with 10-1 odds to win.