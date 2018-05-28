Top Golf News of the Day 052818

Monday, May 28, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Equipment
Winner's Bag: Justin Rose's gear at the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational
Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Could a big-money global golf tour shake up the pro game?
Instruction
No Trackman? No problem. This ballstriking drill will cost you next to nothing
Tour & News
Nobody wants to think about where Tiger was a year ago, but it has everything to do with where he is now
6:30 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: What kind of test will Shinnecock Hills be for the world's best?
Tour & News
'I should have closed it out this week': Rory McIlroy fails to cash in on 36-hole lead
Tour & News
DJ, Spieth, McIlroy the betting favorites for the 2018 U.S. Open
Instruction
5 steps to make a rescue from the nastiest of fescue

