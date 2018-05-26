Top Golf News 052618

Equipment
Ask an Equipment Expert: With so many types of driver models, how do I know which one is right for me?
Tour & News
Rory McIlroy battling Francesco Molinari for BMW PGA crown
Rory McIlroy is chasing down his second win worldwide this season, but Francesco Molinari isn't making it easy on him. The two will battle it out Sunday from a tied position at Wentworth.
WATCH: Thomas Pieters snaps club over his own neck in fit of rage
Thomas Pieters is known to be a strong man. He's also known to show off a bit of...
Instruction
How to dial in your short iron swing
Short irons are called scoring clubs for a reason. Use these three quick keys to help you impress your partners — and the handicap computer in your pro shop.
Instruction
Want to shape shots like the pros? Here's how to do it on command
PGA Tour pros can hit draws and fades on command, but how? For some, it's a simple process. For others, it's much more complicated. For you? We've got that process covered in three steps.
Every major golf club manufacturer has a plethora of driver options (low-spin, draw bias, etc.). Here's how to pick the right one for you.