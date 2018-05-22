Top Golf News of the Day 052218

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Tour & News
The PGA Tour's newest winner, Aaron Wise, on his ascension, the learning curve on Tour, slow play and more
Tour & News
Carol Mann, who won 38 times on the LPGA Tour, dies at 77
Tour & News
Fantasy Six Pack: Players to get in your lineup at Colonial
Golf Gold
Fancy footwear: 6 amazing pairs of golf shoes you probably can't afford
Tour & News
With EA Sports out of the picture, get ready for Tour courses on 'The Golf Club 19'
Equipment
The most important detail for every part of your bag
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Capitol Hill (Judge), Prattville</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Shoal Creek, Shoal Creek</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/capitol-hill-judge-alabama" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
ALABAMA

Public: Capitol Hill (Judge), Prattville

⇐ Private: Shoal Creek, Shoal Creek

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Shoal Creek
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Chena Bend, Fort Wainwright</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Settlers Bay, Wasilla</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
ALASKA

Public: Chena Bend, Fort Wainwright

⇐ Private: Settlers Bay, Wasilla

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Settlers Bay
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Troon North (Pinnacle), Scottsdale</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> The Estancia Club, Scottsdale</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/troon-north-golf-club-pinnacle-course-arizona" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
ARIZONA

⇐ Public: Troon North (Pinnacle), Scottsdale

Private: The Estancia Club, Scottsdale

 TEE TIMES

Evan Schiller
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Hot Springs (Park), Hot Springs</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> The Alotian Club, Roland</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
ARKANSAS

Public: Hot Springs (Park), Hot Springs

⇐ Private: The Alotian Club, Roland

 TEE TIMES

Rob Brown
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Cypress Point, Pebble Beach</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
CALIFORNIA

⇐ Public: Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach

Private: Cypress Point, Pebble Beach

 TEE TIMES

JEANNINE AND JOHN HENEBRY
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Red Sky Ranch (Norman), Wolcott</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Ballyneal, Holyoke</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
COLORADO

⇐ Public: Red Sky Ranch (Norman), Wolcott

Private: Ballyneal, Holyoke

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Red Sky Ranch
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Lake of Isles (North), North Stonington</p><p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Yale University, New Haven</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/lake-of-isles-north-course-connecticut" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
CONNECTICUT

Public: Lake of Isles (North), North Stonington

⇐ Private: Yale University, New Haven

 TEE TIMES

Larry Lambrecht
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Bayside, Selbyville</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Wilmington Country Club (South), Wilmington</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/bayside-resort-golf-club-delaware" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
DELAWARE

⇐ Public: Bayside, Selbyville

Private: Wilmington Country Club (South), Wilmington

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Bayside Resort Golf Club
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Seminole, Juno Beach</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
FLORIDA

⇐ Public: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach

Private: Seminole, Juno Beach

 TEE TIMES

Getty Images
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Sea Island (Seaside), Sea Island</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Augusta National, Augusta</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
GEORGIA

⇐ Public: Sea Island (Seaside), Sea Island

Private: Augusta National, Augusta

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Sea Island
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Kapalua (Plantation), Maui</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Nanea, Kailua-Kona</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/kapalua-plantation-course-hawaii" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
HAWAII

⇐ Public: Kapalua (Plantation), Maui

Private: Nanea, Kailua-Kona

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Kapalua Golf
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Circling Raven, Worley</p><p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Gozzer Ranch, Harrison</p><p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/circling-raven-golf-club-idaho" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
IDAHO

Public: Circling Raven, Worley

⇐ Private: Gozzer Ranch, Harrison

 TEE TIMES

JOHN & JEANNINE HENEBRY
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Cog Hill (No. 4), Lemont</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Chicago, Chicago</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/cog-hill-golf-country-club-4-dubsdread-illinois" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
ILLINOIS

⇐ Public: Cog Hill (No. 4), Lemont

Private: Chicago, Chicago

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Cog Hill
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Crooked Stick, Carmel</p> <p>&nbsp;<a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/french-lick-springs-resort-indiana" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
INDIANA

⇐ Public: French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick

Private: Crooked Stick, Carmel

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy French Lick Resort
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> The Harvester, Rhodes</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Des Moines Golf and Country Club (South), Des Moines</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/the-harvester-iowa" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
IOWA

⇐ Public: The Harvester, Rhodes

Private: Des Moines Golf and Country Club (South), Des Moines

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Harvester Golf Club
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Colbert Hills, Manhattan</p><p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Prairie Dunes, Hutchinson</p><p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/colbert-hills-golf-course-kansas" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
KANSAS

Public: Colbert Hills, Manhattan

⇐ Private: Prairie Dunes, Hutchinson

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Prairie Dunes
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Lassing Pointe, Union</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/course/lassing-pointe-golf-course-kentucky" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
KENTUCKY

Public: Lassing Pointe, Union

⇐ Private: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Valhalla Golf Club
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> The Bluffs on Thompson Creek, St. Francisville</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> The Country Club of Louisiana, Baton Rouge</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
LOUISIANA

⇐ Public: The Bluffs on Thompson Creek, St. Francisville

Private: The Country Club of Louisiana, Baton Rouge

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy the Bluffs on Thompson Creek
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Sunday River, Newry</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Portland Country Club, Falmouth</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
MAINE

⇐ Public: Sunday River, Newry

Private: Portland Country Club, Falmouth

 TEE TIMES

John and Jeannine Henebry
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Bulle Rock, Havre de Grace</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Congressional (Blue), Bethesda</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
MARYLAND

Public: Bulle Rock, Havre de Grace

⇐ Private: Congressional (Blue), Bethesda

 TEE TIMES

USGA/John Mummert
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Taconic, Williamstown</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel), Brookline</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
MASSACHUSETTS

⇐ Public: Taconic, Williamstown

Private: The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel), Brookline

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Taconic Golf Club
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Forest Dunes (Weiskopf), Roscommon</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Crystal Downs, Frankfort</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
MICHIGAN

⇐ Public: Forest Dunes (Weiskopf), Roscommon

Private: Crystal Downs, Frankfort

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Forest Dunes Golf Club
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> The Quarry at Giants Ridge, Biwabik</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Interlachen, Edina</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
MINNESOTA

⇐ Public: The Quarry at Giants Ridge, Biwabik

Private: Interlachen, Edina

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Giants Ridge
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Fallen Oak at Beau Rivage, Biloxi</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong>Annandale Golf Club, Madison</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
MISSISSIPPI

⇐ Public: Fallen Oak at Beau Rivage, Biloxi

Private:Annandale Golf Club, Madison

 TEE TIMES

Michael Clemmer
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Buffalo Ridge Springs, Hollister</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Bellerive, St. Louis</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
MISSOURI

⇐ Public: Buffalo Ridge Springs, Hollister

Private: Bellerive, St. Louis

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Buffalo Ridge Springs
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Wilderness Club, Eureka</p><p><strong>Private:</strong> Rock Creek Cattle Company, Deer Lodge</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
MONTANA

⇐ Public: Wilderness Club, Eureka

Private: Rock Creek Cattle Company, Deer Lodge

 TEE TIMES

D2 PRODUCTIONS
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> The Prairie Club (Dunes), Valentine</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Sand Hills, Mullen</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
NEBRASKA

⇐ Public: The Prairie Club (Dunes), Valentine

Private: Sand Hills, Mullen

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy the Prairie Club
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Shadow Creek North, Las Vegas</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Clear Creek Tahoe, Carson City</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
NEVADA

⇐ Public: Shadow Creek North, Las Vegas

Private: Clear Creek Tahoe, Carson City

 TEE TIMES

John and Jeannine Henebry
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> The Golf Club of New England, Stratham</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
NEW HAMPSHIRE

⇐ Public: Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods

Private: The Golf Club of New England, Stratham

 TEE TIMES

Getty Images
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Atlantic City Country Club, Northfield</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Pine Valley, Pine Valley</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
NEW JERSEY

⇐ Public: Atlantic City Country Club, Northfield

Private: Pine Valley, Pine Valley

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Atlantic City Country Club
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Paa-Ko Ridge, Sandia Park</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> The Club at Las Campanas (Sunset), Santa Fe</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
NEW MEXICO

⇐ Public: Paa-Ko Ridge, Sandia Park

Private: The Club at Las Campanas (Sunset), Santa Fe

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Paa-Ko Ridge
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Shinnecock Hills, Southampton</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
NEW YORK

⇐ Public: Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale

Private: Shinnecock Hills, Southampton

 TEE TIMES

Getty Images
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Pinehurst (No. 2), Pinehurst</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Wade Hampton, Cashiers</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
NORTH CAROLINA

⇐ Public: Pinehurst (No. 2), Pinehurst

Private: Wade Hampton, Cashiers

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Pinehurst
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Hawktree, Bismark</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Fargo Country Club, Fargo</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
NORTH DAKOTA

⇐ Public: Hawktree, Bismark

Private: Fargo Country Club, Fargo

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Hawktree Golf Club
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Karsten Creek, Stillwater</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Southern Hills, Tulsa</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
OKLAHOMA

Public: Karsten Creek, Stillwater

⇐ Private: Southern Hills, Tulsa

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Southern Hills Country Club
<p><strong>Public:</strong> The Virtues, Nashport</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Muirfield Village, Dublin</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
OHIO

Public: The Virtues, Nashport

⇐ Private: Muirfield Village, Dublin

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Jack Nicklaus Design
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Pacific Dunes, Bandon</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Eugene Country Club, Eugene</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
OREGON

⇐ Public: Pacific Dunes, Bandon

Private: Eugene Country Club, Eugene

 TEE TIMES

WOOD SABOLD
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock), Farmington</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Oakmont, Oakmont</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
PENNSYLVANIA

Public: Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock), Farmington

⇐ Private: Oakmont, Oakmont

 TEE TIMES

Getty Images
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Newport National, Newport</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Newport, Newport</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
RHODE ISLAND

⇐ Public: Newport National, Newport

Private: Newport, Newport

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Newport National
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Kiawah Island (Ocean), Kiawah Island</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Yeamans Hall, Hanahan</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
SOUTH CAROLINA

⇐ Public: Kiawah Island (Ocean), Kiawah Island

Private: Yeamans Hall, Hanahan

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Kiawah Island Golf Resort
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Red Rock, Rapid City</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Sutton Bay Golf Club, Agar</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
SOUTH DAKOTA

Public: Red Rock, Rapid City

⇐ Private: Sutton Bay Golf Club, Agar

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Sutton Bay
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Mirimichi, Millington</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> The Honors Course, Ooltewah</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
TENNESSEE

⇐ Public: Mirimichi, Millington

Private: The Honors Course, Ooltewah

 TEE TIMES

Aidan Bradley
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Canyons), Austin</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Colonial, Fort Worth</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
TEXAS

Public: Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Canyons), Austin

⇐ Private: Colonial, Fort Worth

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Colonial Country Club
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Sand Hollow (Championship), Hurricane</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Glenwild Golf Club, Park City</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
UTAH

⇐ Public: Sand Hollow (Championship), Hurricane

Private: Glenwild Golf Club, Park City

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Sand Hollow
<p><strong>Public:</strong> Jay Peak, Jay</p> <p><strong>⇐ Private:</strong> Ekwanok Country Club, Manchester</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
VERMONT

Public: Jay Peak, Jay

⇐ Private: Ekwanok Country Club, Manchester

 TEE TIMES

Larry Lambrecht
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Omni Homestead (Cascades), Hot Springs</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Kinloch Golf Club, Manakin-Sabot</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
VIRGINIA

⇐ Public: Omni Homestead (Cascades), Hot Springs

Private: Kinloch Golf Club, Manakin-Sabot

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Omni Homestead
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Chambers Bay, University Place</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
WASHINGTON

⇐ Public: Chambers Bay, University Place

Private: Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish

 TEE TIMES

KOHJIRO KINNO/SI
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> The Greenbrier (Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Pikewood National Golf Club, Morgantown</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
WEST VIRGINIA

⇐ Public: The Greenbrier (Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs

Private: Pikewood National Golf Club, Morgantown

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Greenbrier
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Whistling Straits (Straits), Kohler</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Milwaukee, River Hills</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
WISCONSIN

⇐ Public: Whistling Straits (Straits), Kohler

Private: Milwaukee, River Hills

 TEE TIMES

Getty Images
<p><strong>⇐ Public:</strong> Jackson Hole, Jackson</p> <p><strong>Private:</strong> Snake River Sporting Club, Jackson</p> <p> <a class="standard-button" href="http://www.golf.com/tee-times#/" target="_blank">TEE TIMES</a></p>
WYOMING

⇐ Public: Jackson Hole, Jackson

Private: Snake River Sporting Club, Jackson

 TEE TIMES

Courtesy Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club
Instruction
3 steps to hit darts with your fairway woods just like you do with irons

