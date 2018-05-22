Top Golf News of the Day 052218

Here is the latest golf news from today:
Tour & News
The PGA Tour's newest winner, Aaron Wise, on his ascension, the learning curve on Tour, slow play and more
ALABAMA
Courtesy Shoal Creek
ALASKA
Courtesy Settlers Bay
ARIZONA
Evan Schiller
ARKANSAS
Rob Brown
CALIFORNIA
JEANNINE AND JOHN HENEBRY
COLORADO
Courtesy Red Sky Ranch
CONNECTICUT
Larry Lambrecht
DELAWARE
Courtesy Bayside Resort Golf Club
FLORIDA
Getty Images
GEORGIA
Courtesy Sea Island
HAWAII
Courtesy Kapalua Golf
IDAHO
JOHN & JEANNINE HENEBRY
ILLINOIS
Courtesy Cog Hill
INDIANA
Courtesy French Lick Resort
IOWA
Courtesy Harvester Golf Club
KANSAS
Courtesy Prairie Dunes
KENTUCKY
Courtesy Valhalla Golf Club
LOUISIANA
Courtesy the Bluffs on Thompson Creek
MAINE
John and Jeannine Henebry
MARYLAND
USGA/John Mummert
MASSACHUSETTS
Courtesy Taconic Golf Club
MICHIGAN
Courtesy Forest Dunes Golf Club
MINNESOTA
Courtesy Giants Ridge
MISSISSIPPI
Michael Clemmer
MISSOURI
Courtesy Buffalo Ridge Springs
MONTANA
D2 PRODUCTIONS
NEBRASKA
Courtesy the Prairie Club
NEVADA
John and Jeannine Henebry
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Getty Images
NEW JERSEY
Courtesy Atlantic City Country Club
NEW MEXICO
Courtesy Paa-Ko Ridge
NEW YORK
Getty Images
NORTH CAROLINA
Courtesy Pinehurst
NORTH DAKOTA
Courtesy Hawktree Golf Club
OKLAHOMA
Courtesy Southern Hills Country Club
OHIO
Courtesy Jack Nicklaus Design
OREGON
WOOD SABOLD
PENNSYLVANIA
Getty Images
RHODE ISLAND
Courtesy Newport National
SOUTH CAROLINA
Courtesy Kiawah Island Golf Resort
SOUTH DAKOTA
Courtesy Sutton Bay
TENNESSEE
Aidan Bradley
TEXAS
Courtesy Colonial Country Club
UTAH
Courtesy Sand Hollow
VERMONT
Larry Lambrecht
VIRGINIA
Courtesy Omni Homestead
WASHINGTON
KOHJIRO KINNO/SI
WEST VIRGINIA
Courtesy Greenbrier
WISCONSIN
Getty Images
WYOMING
Courtesy Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club
The best golf courses in every state, public and private
1 50
1 50
You May Like
3:56
Tour & News
The PGA Tour's newest winner, Aaron Wise, on his ascension, the learning curve on Tour, slow play and more
21-year-old newly minted Tour winner Aaron Wise dishes on his childhood idols, slow play on Tour and when he decided his office would be a golf course instead of a courtroom.
Tour & News
Carol Mann, who won 38 times on the LPGA Tour, dies at 77
The LPGA Tour issued a statement Monday that Carol Mann had died Sunday at her home in The Woodlands, Texas.
0:53
Tour & News
Fantasy Six Pack: Players to get in your lineup at Colonial
Jordan Spieth enters with a shaky putter -- but he's won this event before without his best game. And he's not the only player who can help you cash in this week.
1:54
Golf Gold
Fancy footwear: 6 amazing pairs of golf shoes you probably can't afford
When Mark Twain called golf "a good walk, spoiled," we bet he'd never had the pleasure of plying the fairways in the spendiest golf shoes money could buy.
Tour & News
With EA Sports out of the picture, get ready for Tour courses on 'The Golf Club 19'
The days of "Tiger Woods PGA Tour" video games are long gone and HB Studios has reached an agreement with the PGA Tour dictating what's next.
1:23
Equipment
The most important detail for every part of your bag
Even the sanest equipment buyers tend to overlook key features that don't attract headlines. While the following considerations might fly under the radar, our experts say they might also help you start lowering your handicap and gunning for your best-ever score.