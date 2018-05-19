Golf News 051918

You May Like
1:11
Instruction
3 steps to hit darts with your fairway woods just like you do with irons
A few adjustments in your fairway wood thought process will keep you on the straight and narrow.
1:23
Equipment
The most important detail for every part of your bag
Even the sanest equipment buyers tend to overlook key features that don't attract headlines. While the following considerations might fly under the radar, our experts say they might also help you start lowering your handicap and gunning for your best-ever score.
Extra Spin
A golfer's guide to the royal wedding
Rather watch Poa annua grow than suffer through the royal wedding? We get it. But here's why golf fans should tune in.
Tour & News
How would a PGA Tour player fare on a par-3 course? The results might surprise you
How would a PGA Tour player would do on a standard par-3 golf course? Probably much worse than you would think.
6:01
Tour & News
A round (of Transfusions!) with Rascal Flatts
After 10 albums and numerous tours, the country rockers know where to find the best golf on the road.