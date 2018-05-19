Golf News 051918

Saturday, May 19, 2018
Instruction
3 steps to hit darts with your fairway woods just like you do with irons
Equipment
The most important detail for every part of your bag
Extra Spin
A golfer's guide to the royal wedding
Tour & News
How would a PGA Tour player fare on a par-3 course? The results might surprise you
Tour & News
A round (of Transfusions!) with Rascal Flatts
Extra Spin
'The Lord knew': 93-year-old Ohio man makes first ace during final round of golf

.
