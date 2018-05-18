Golf News 051818

Tour & News
Breaking new ground: Byron Nelson field survives, thrives at unfamiliar links-like venue
Signature screw-ups: Do you play great holes badly? Here’s how to start playing them well
Shaquille O'Neal's Isleworth mansion is up for sale and it's as 'Shaq-alicious' as you'd expect
'The Lord knew': 93-year-old Ohio man makes first ace during final round of golf
Ben Bender said he was in awe watching his 5-wood drop on the par-3 152-yard 3rd hole. Then his hip started to hurt, so he called it a day ... and a career.
Yes! And...yes! Woman makes hole-in-one, accepts marriage proposal on same hole
A quick-thinking boyfriend had to alter his 17th hole proposal plans when his girlfriend made a hole-in-one.
Steph Curry in talks to host PGA Tour event in 2019
Hoping to see more of Steph Curry on the golf course? According to an ESPN report, the Golden State Warrior could make his PGA Tour hosting debut next fall.
Gunman at Trump National Doral Golf Club shot, taken into custody early Friday morning
The gunman was shot several times by police and hospitalized. He was reportedly yelling about President Donald Trump.
Web.com tour pro plays first seven holes in NINE under par, 'settles' for front-nine 27
Sure, everyone knows what it feels like to get out to a hot start. But this is a scorecard you have to see to believe.
1:22
On Day 1 of the tournament the pros did what they do the best: They adapted, overcame and went about their jobs.