Golf News 051818

Friday, May 18, 2018
Steph Curry in talks to host PGA Tour event in 2019
Gunman at Trump National Doral Golf Club shot, taken into custody early Friday morning
'The Lord knew': 93-year-old Ohio man makes first ace during final round of golf
Yes! And...yes! Woman makes hole-in-one, accepts marriage proposal on same hole
Web.com tour pro plays first seven holes in NINE under par, 'settles' for front-nine 27
Breaking new ground: Byron Nelson field survives, thrives at unfamiliar links-like venue
Signature screw-ups: Do you play great holes badly? Here’s how to start playing them well
Shaquille O'Neal's Isleworth mansion is up for sale and it's as 'Shaq-alicious' as you'd expect
NCAA shifts tournament schedule so BYU won't have to play on Sunday

