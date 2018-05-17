Top Golf News of the Day 051718

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Tour & News
'My wife has gone crazy': 911 call sheds new light on Lucas Glover’s alleged clash with wife
Tour & News
Remembering Doug Ford, former Masters champ and pro golfer who never forgot the 'pro' part of his job title
Courses & Travel
'Horror stories' or 'incredible venue'? Trinity Forest inspires a range of emotions in Tour debut
Courses and Travel
Donald Trump's golf-related income fell significantly in 2017
Tour & News
He said, she said: The U.S. Junior Amateur champs on good advice, dream pairings and U.S. Open nerves
Courses and Travel
Unfamiliar ground: 6 burning questions about the AT&T Byron Nelson's new home Trinity Forest
Courses and Travel
Dream Weekend: A golf trip to Dallas

 

More Tours & News

