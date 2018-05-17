Top Golf News of the Day 051718

Here is the latest golf news from today:
Tour & News
'My wife has gone crazy': 911 call sheds new light on Lucas Glover’s alleged clash with wife
Tour & News
Remembering Doug Ford, former Masters champ and pro golfer who never forgot the 'pro' part of his job title
Courses & Travel
'Horror stories' or 'incredible venue'? Trinity Forest inspires a range of emotions in Tour debut
Tour & News
He said, she said: The U.S. Junior Amateur champs on good advice, dream pairings and U.S. Open nerves
Courses and Travel
Unfamiliar ground: 6 burning questions about the AT&T Byron Nelson's new home Trinity Forest
Tour & News
'My wife has gone crazy': 911 call sheds new light on Lucas Glover’s alleged clash with wife
Days after an altercation between his wife and mother, Lucas Glover's discussion with a 911 operator adds further context to the hazy situation.
Tour & News
Remembering Doug Ford, former Masters champ and pro golfer who never forgot the 'pro' part of his job title
He was no-nonsense and never missed a champions dinner at Augusta. When he found out he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, he said, "It took a little while, but I think it's great they're doing this while I'm still alive."
1:22
Courses & Travel
'Horror stories' or 'incredible venue'? Trinity Forest inspires a range of emotions in Tour debut
"People are going to get put out of their comfort zones, and not many people like that," Adam Scott said.
2:30
Courses and Travel
Donald Trump's golf-related income fell significantly in 2017
In a filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Donald Trump revealed his 2017 income from his golf properties.
4:44
Tour & News
He said, she said: The U.S. Junior Amateur champs on good advice, dream pairings and U.S. Open nerves
U.S. Open, here they come: Noah Goodwin and Erica Shepherd have big golf dates ahead.
1:22
Courses and Travel
Unfamiliar ground: 6 burning questions about the AT&T Byron Nelson's new home Trinity Forest
Trinity Forest, on a sand-capped former landfill 10 minutes south of downtown Dallas, is not your normal Tour venue.