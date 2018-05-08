Top golf news of the day 050818

Here is the latest golf news from today:
Tour & News
'I don't know if he wants a piece of me': Phil hilariously mocks the hype of his marquee pairing with Tiger
Tour & News
TEE TIMES: Tiger, Phil, Fowler and Spieth, JT, Rory lead marquee groups for Players Championship
Tour & News
Stuff I might have tweeted if I was on Twitter: 8 random thoughts from our non-tweeting writer
You May Like
0:40
Tour & News
'I don't know if he wants a piece of me': Phil hilariously mocks the hype of his marquee pairing with Tiger
As you have likely heard (several times) by now, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are paired together for the first two rounds of this week's Players Championship.
3:33
Tour & News
9 numbers to know about the par-3 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass
The Players Championship means the arrival of two things: the unofficial fifth major of the PGA Tour season (depending on whom you ask) and one of the most hyped and exciting holes on Tour in the par-3 17th.
Courses and Travel
Volcano Golf & Country Club narrowly avoids lava flow on Hawaii's Big Island
True to its name, Volcano Golf & Country Club, an 18-hole facility built in 1921, is located within Volcanoes National Park.
0:52
Instruction
Let your pockets provide the guide to a strong short game
Your pockets do more than hold tees and markers. They can actually be your template for a solid pitch swing.
Mother's Day gift guide: Best golf gifts for mom
Find the right present for your mom with our Mother's Day Gift Guide for golf lovers.
Tour & News8:57
Tour Confidential: Jason Day wins, Tiger and Phil paired
Jason Day gets his second victory of the season and Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are paired together at the upcoming Players Championship.