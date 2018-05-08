Top golf news of the day 050818

Tuesday, May 08, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Tour & News
9 numbers to know about the par-3 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass
Tour & News
'I don't know if he wants a piece of me': Phil hilariously mocks the hype of his marquee pairing with Tiger
Tour & News
TEE TIMES: Tiger, Phil, Fowler and Spieth, JT, Rory lead marquee groups for Players Championship
Instruction
Let your pockets provide the guide to a strong short game
Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Jason Day wins again, a Tiger-Phil date at the Players and more
Tour & News
Stuff I might have tweeted if I was on Twitter: 8 random thoughts from our non-tweeting writer
Instruction
A simple 2-step process for proper club grip

You May Like

More Tours & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN