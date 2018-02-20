Top Equipment News of the Week 022118

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Here are the top equipment stories of the week:

Equipment
ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue fairway wood review
Equipment
ClubTest 2018: Titleist 818H2 hybrid review
Equipment
ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade M3 fairway wood review
Equipment
ClubTest 2018: Ping G400 fairway wood review
Equipment
ClubTest 2018: Cleveland Launcher HB hybrid review
Equipment
ClubTest 2018: Wilson Staff C300 hybrid review
Equipment
ClubTest 2018: Cobra King F8 hybrid review

