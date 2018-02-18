Top Golf News of the Day 021818

Sunday, February 18, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Tour & News
Joost Luiten wins inaugural Oman Open
Tour & News
South Korea's Jin Young Ko wins Australian Open

You May Like

More Tours & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now