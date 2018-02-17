Another course change may soon be coming to Augusta National.

According to site plans filed by Augusta National Golf Club last month with the Augusta Planning and Development Department, the club will explore lengthening the par-4 5th hole. To do so, it would re-route Old Berckmans road, which runs adjacent to the hole, to create a new teeing ground about 20-30 yards farther back from the current location. The plan was first reported on Augusta.com. Augusta National Golf Club did not immediately respond to GOLF.com's request for comment.

The plan reportedly calls for a redesign to begin on approximately May 1, shortly after this year's Masters, which runs April 5-8. Old Berckmans Road has been closed to traffic since the club purchased it in 2015.

The report notes that ANGC's plan does not call for alterations to the hole's fairway bunkers or putting surface – a green that is known for being one of the trickiest on the golf course.

If the club follows through on the proposal, it would be the first major alteration to Augusta since 2006, when six holes were lengthened. The 5th hole, known as Magnolia, ranked as the fifth-toughest hole at last year's tournament, behind Nos. 1, 11, 18 and 12.

Augusta Country Club, which is situated just beyond Augusta National's iconic par-5 13th hole, will also begin a redesign this spring. Augusta CC sold a portion of its land to ANGC last year and will re-route itself around it. Despite the purchase of additional land behind No. 13, Augusta National reportedly did not submit plans for alterations to Amen Corner, according the proposal on file.