Top golf news of the day 021018

Equipment
Yo, Gear Guy! What are the biggest differences between the Callaway Rogue and Epic drivers?
2:13
Tour & News
Behind Trackman Maestro: The inside story of Twitter's new-age swing guru
When Joe Mayo put his beautiful mind to puzzling out TrackMan data, Tour pros came running. When he took to Twitter to troll more famous teaching pros, well…
Tour & News
WATCH: Nick Faldo aces par-3 in Jim Nantz' backyard
Jim Nantz' backyard replica of Pebble Beach's 7th hole doesn't have quite the scenic ocean view, but it did play host to a Faldo ace Friday evening. Spoiler: it wasn't the only ace of the night.
4:07
Instruction
Rules Guy: What happens when the groundskeeper moves the hole during play?
Talk about unfair! While there might not be an official rule to help you, fear not. There's a proper course of action when your course is being changed as your play.
Tours & News
You won't believe how much Rory McIlroy can bench press
The four-time major champ stopped by the Dan Patrick Show at Pebble Beach, where he revealed his personal best on the bench press. It's more than you think.
0:50
Tour & News
Amateur shoots 56 over par on a sponsor's exemption in Web.com Tour event
An amateur named Julio Bell inspired outrage on social media this week after he entered a Web.com tour event on a sponsor's exemption and proceeded to shoot 93-105.