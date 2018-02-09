You won't believe how much Rory McIlroy can bench press

Rory McIlroy is a renowned gym rat, but on Friday he offered a glimpse into the progress he's made from pumping all that iron — and the progress is pretty impressive.

The four-time major champ stopped by the Dan Patrick show for a sit-down interview on the driving range at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which aired Friday morning. In a fun bit, Patrick asked his four producers to guess McIlroy's personal-best effort on the bench press. Guesses ranged from 275-325 pounds. Then McIlroy revealed the number:

250 pounds.

"I'm not as strong as I look," McIlroy said with a laugh. "I'm sorry to disappoint you."

To review, McIlroy is 5-foot-10, 160 (ish) pounds. He's been focused on his fitness for several years, and 250 isn't shabby.

For further perspective, here are a few things that weigh 250 pounds:

A Vespa scooter

A kangaroo

A loveseat

LeBron James

In the interview, McIlroy also revealed that his most recent purchase is a new Ferrari, and that Donald Trump is the best presidential golfer he's ever played with.

McIlroy shot a four-under 68 in his opening round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and this week is chasing his first PGA Tour victory since the 2016 Tour Championship. And should any of those nearby sea lions happen to wander onto the Pebble links, Rory should be able to hoist them up and carry them back to their natural habitat.