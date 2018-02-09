Jack Nicklaus to reduce his role at Nicklaus Companies

The Golden Bear is freeing up his schedule to enjoy his golden years.

Jack Nicklaus said Thursday that he will step away from his day-to-day duties at his Nicklaus Companies ​to spend more time with his family and his charity work.

Nicklaus will remain a co-chairman of his business, which will now be managed by Howard Milstein, chairman of New York Private Bank & Trust, who became Nicklaus' partner in 2007. (This week Milstein also announced that his company has completed the purchase of GOLF and GOLF.com.)

Getty Images

​

Nicklaus has designed or co-designed more than 400 courses in 45 countries and 39 states, including several tracks that are recognized among the best in the world, including Muirfield Village (ranked No. 59 in GOLF's latest list of Top 100 Courses in the World), Sebonack (ranked No. 76 in the U.S.) and Harbour Town (No. 45). His company's product portfolio includes golf balls, wine, shoes, books, ice cream and beverages.

"I have spent my life building the Nicklaus Companies, and there has come a time in my life when I need to reduce my level of involvement and pursue many other things I am very interested in, such as charity work — specifically efforts focused on children's healthcare — supporting the industry's initiatives to grow this great game, and being involved in many other things outside of my involvement in the Nicklaus Companies," Nicklaus said in a statement.

Said Milstein: "Jack Nicklaus has basically spent a lifetime building a successful company and brand that is viewed as the strongest in golf, and we embrace the opportunity and responsibility to make certain this great brand — one that represents excellence — continues to grow in global prominence. Everywhere you turn, Jack Nicklaus has left his imprint on the game of golf."