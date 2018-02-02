The massive crowds on the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale love a good party. But they’ll turn on anyone — even one of the most popular players in golf.

Enter Rickie Fowler, who on Thursday fired a five-under 66, which featured one bogey … on the par-3 16th hole.

Fowler dumped his tee shot into a greenside bunker and failed to get up-and-down to save par. Afterward he said he heard the hecklers up in the grandstands and didn’t appreciate it.

“There was actually some rowdy fans this morning on 16, and I may be somewhat of a fan favorite, but they weren't holding back,” Fowler said. “I was a little disappointed in some of the stuff that was said and I don't want much negativity -- the normal boos for missing a green, that's fine, but leave the heckling to a minimum and make it fun, support the guys out playing.”

Fowler entered Friday’s second round tied for second place, two shots behind Bill Haas. Fowler tied for fourth last year and was runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama in 2016.