Top Golf News of the Day 013018

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

2:00 | Tour & News
Tiger still thinks he can win: Should we believe him?
2:45 | Tour & News
Expert Picks: Waste Management Phoenix Open
1:05 | Tour & News
J.B. Holmes' slow roll on 18 bad for golf

You May Like

More Tours & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN