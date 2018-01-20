Top Golf News 012018

Saturday, January 20, 2018
Courses and Travel
How to plan three perfect days in Palm Springs
Tour & News
Obama, Bush join same Florida golf club
Tour & News
Congress investigated whether Russian mafia financed Trump courses in Ireland, Scotland
Instruction
Want a free, fast swing? Fix smother hooks and blocks in 30 seconds
Tour & News
WATCH: Rory chip-in, third-round 65 has him one shot off the lead in Abu Dhabi
Tour & News
Andrew Landry tops crowded CareerBuilder leaderboard
Tour & News
Rory's 65 leaves him one shot behind leaders Fisher, Pieters in Abu Dhabi
Tour & News
Brooks Koepka announces injury leave, citing partially torn tendon in his left wrist
Equipment
Odyssey reveals new putter line featuring special edition 2-Ball and expanded Red/Black series

More Tours & News

