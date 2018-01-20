Top Golf News 012018

You May Like
3:52
Tour & News
Obama, Bush join same Florida golf club
Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are now members of the same Florida golf club, according to its owner.
1:56
Tour & News
Congress investigated whether Russian mafia financed Trump courses in Ireland, Scotland
The House Intelligence Committee released transcripts of Glenn Simpson, a former Wall St. Journal reporter, testifying that Trump’s courses may have been money laundering sites for the Russian mafia.
1:33
Instruction
Want a free, fast swing? Fix smother hooks and blocks in 30 seconds
Need to find the fairway fast? Do a head check! This simple trick nixes smother hooks and blocks while making you a speed demon off the tee.
Tour & News
WATCH: Rory chip-in, third-round 65 has him one shot off the lead in Abu Dhabi
Although McIlroy finally made his first bogey of the week on No. 15 (after 50 holes) he rebounded with an electric moment on No. 17.
2:35
Tour & News
Andrew Landry tops crowded CareerBuilder leaderboard
In calm conditions on Friday, Andrew Landry shot a seven-under 65 on PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 16 under.