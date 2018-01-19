Top Golf News 011918

Friday, January 19, 2018
Equipment
Introducing Jordan Spieth's next signature shoe from Under Armour: The Spieth 2
Tour & News
Rory McIlroy eagles 18 to shoot 66 in Abu Dhabi, then delivers a birthday cake to Tommy Fleetwood
Tour & News
Jim Nantz wants to announce a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach
Tour & News
Check out the new (187,000 square foot!) PGA Tour headquarters
Tour & News
The President and the Pros: A chronicle of Trump's 10 (known!) outings with Tour pros
Instruction
Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Turn pop-ups into powerful drives
Tour & News
Brian Harman on his hot start, major expectations and (finally) feeling comfortable on the course
Equipment
Odyssey reveals new putter line featuring special edition 2-Ball and expanded Red/Black series
Tour & News
Moving on: Tiger Woods's former swing coach has a new job

