Adam Scott has four tips to improve your style

As you may have noticed in the latest issue of GOLF, Adam Scott has been named "Most Stylish Man in Golf." He has a few tips that can help anyone — on or off the course.

1. KEEP IT SIMPLE

"I wear very plain colors, monochrome stuff. Simple suits me and my personality."

2. IGNORE LABELS

"The first thing that attracted me to Uniqlo was their creation of LifeWear. I've always been looking to bring off-golf-course style onto the golf course, but in a way that fits in with some of the traditions of the game. Labeling golf clothes [as golf-specific] is restrictive."

3. MIX IT UP!

"Everyone tries to be too coordinated. Of course, you don't want to clash colors, but you can wear lots of different colors together. And I think if it's done nicely, it looks really good."

4. INVEST IN SHOES THAT AGE LIKE A FINE WINE

"I probably have a bit of a shoe fetish. And boots — I like boots a lot, and I have a few pairs. There's one pair, by John Varvatos, that I've had for quite a while. They're just getting better as they get older."