President Donald Trump has landed at his Mar-A-Lago resort in West Palm Beach for what the White House deemed a working vacation. But before the work begins, POTUS set out to play a round Saturday at nearby Trump International Golf Club. The course's Instagram account also reported Saturday that warming up on the scene were two of the biggest young stars on the PGA Tour: Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger.

Here's the post:

It's not yet confirmed that the pros teed up with POTUS, but it seems like a safe bet. Trump is no stranger to sharing the links with Tour stars. Pool reports and other outlets report that Trump has spent more than 100 days at one of his properties, and 84 at one of his golf courses, since taking office. Earlier this month, Trump played golf with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon, which fueled rumors that Tiger was hitting it as far as DJ. (It turned out the gossip wasn't all that exaggerated.)

Update: The New York Times reports that Thomas and Berger indeed played golf with Trump, along with fellow Tour pro Jim Herman and Thomas's father, Mike.