Tiger Woods's professional comeback will move forward largely without his swing consultant of the past three years, Chris Como.

Woods made the announcement Friday in a note on Twitter, saying, "Since my fusion surgery I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing. I've done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris. For now, I think it's best for me to continue to do this on my own. I'm grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him."

Woods and Como began working together in November 2014, in what would become three tumultuous years health-wise for Woods. The soft-spoken Como was seen helping Woods at various Tour stops, most recently the Farmers Insurance Open in January. But Woods's playing health was inconsistent and he endured multiple back surgeries during their time together. Como also sent GOLF.com a statement Friday afternoon, which read:

“Tiger's electrifying play at the Hero World Challenge was the by-product of a lot of hard work over the last few years while fighting through injury and pain. As a result, there's a lot of enthusiasm for 2018.

When our professional relationship began, I was asked to help Tiger utilize his own instincts and feel while playing pain free. I think we've accomplished that and I'm proud of the results.

Tiger is ready to have an incredible next run in his career. I'm eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time. I will continue to be a close friend and resource to him and am extremely excited about Tiger's future, the golf industry and for the fans of golf.”

Woods has had numerous swing coaches or consultants over the years, ranging from Butch Harmon and Hank Haney to Sean Foley and Como. For now, it appears to be an amicable end to their professional relationship, which has not always been the case for the 14-time major winner and his past coaches.

After surprising many in his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month, Woods has not yet announced when he will play again.