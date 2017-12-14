Justin Rose fires 10-under 62 to seize first-round lead in Indonesia

By AP NEWS
Thursday, December 14, 2017

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Justin Rose shot a 10-under 62 Thursday to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Indonesian Masters.

Rose, starting on the back nine at Royale Jakarta Golf Club, had five birdies to go out in 31, then birdied four of five holes midway through his final nine and another birdie on his last hole in the $750,000 tournament.

Gunn Charoenkul (64) was in second place and Kim Giwhan and Phachara Khongwatmai (both 65) were tied for third.

Brandt Snedeker shot 72. Ranked 51st in the world, the American is aiming for a strong finish in Jakarta to move inside the top 50 by the end of the year and ensure a spot in next year's Masters.

Justin Rose rang up 10 birdies in his first round at the Indonesian Masters. 

Getty Images

