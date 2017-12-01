WATCH: Another fast start! Woods birdies opening hole in Round 2

Taking a look at Tiger's swing
The GOLF Live team takes a look at Tiger's swing from 2010 and his swing now. Is Tiger all the way back?
By Jeff Ritter
Friday, December 01, 2017

All aboard the magic carpet ride in Round 2.

Under clear skies and a steady breeze, Tiger Woods opened his second round of the Hero World Challenge, and second round of his comeback from back surgery, with a birdie on the par-4 opening hole.

Woods ripped his tee shot up the left side of the fairway, stuffed a wedge from 96 yards to about six feet, and walked in the putt for a 3, moving him to four under for the tournament. Here's how it looked.

 

 

Woods would roll in another birdie on No. 3 to get to five under. On Thursday's opening round Woods shot a three-under 69, with five birdies and two bogeys. Woods was optimistic afterwards, and fans (and bookies) seemed to agree. The Woods hype train is filling up fast -- ready to reserve your seat?

