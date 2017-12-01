WATCH: Another fast start! Woods birdies opening hole in Round 2

All aboard the magic carpet ride in Round 2.

Under clear skies and a steady breeze, Tiger Woods opened his second round of the Hero World Challenge, and second round of his comeback from back surgery, with a birdie on the par-4 opening hole.

Woods ripped his tee shot up the left side of the fairway, stuffed a wedge from 96 yards to about six feet, and walked in the putt for a 3, moving him to four under for the tournament. Here's how it looked.

Woods would roll in another birdie on No. 3 to get to five under. On Thursday's opening round Woods shot a three-under 69, with five birdies and two bogeys. Woods was optimistic afterwards, and fans (and bookies) seemed to agree. The Woods hype train is filling up fast -- ready to reserve your seat?