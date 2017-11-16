This week the European tour season concludes with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Round 1 wrapped up Thursday morning in the U.S., and there is a surprising name atop the leaderboard:

Patrick Reed.

Yes, the American PGA Tour star and 23rd-ranked player in the world fired a bogey-free, seven-under 65. Why is he there? Reed carries dual membership on the PGA and European tours, and landed in Dubai Tuesday after learning that he could keep his Euro membership by playing the season-ending event this week.

"I still feel like there were two our three out there that I left short, but all in all it was a great start," Reed told Golf Channel. "I've always enjoyed playing on both tours and having both memberships, so it was an easy decision to come over and play this event. I thought I needed two more, but then I found out that the Presidents Cup counted as an event."

Reed, one of four Americans in the field (along with Peter Uihlein, David Lipsky and Julian Suri) is seeking his first title of the season. He dressed in red, white and blue and played flawlessly. Here's his birdie to close the round on 18.

Birdie the last

Take the lead



65 for @PReedGolf. pic.twitter.com/x0VlprXsO5 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 16, 2017

The Race to Dubai is expected to come down to a three-way race between Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood. Rose, who is looking to win his third straight event, shot 66 and trails Reed by one. Garcia shot 70, while Fleetwood struggled to a 73 and is currently T46 in the 60-player field.