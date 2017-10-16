WATCH: Tom Watson on golf's changing technology, and how Spieth and Thomas can attract new fans

World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson talks about the young crop of U.S. golfers and how the game and the players have changed over the years.

After nearly 50 years as a professional golfer, Tom Watson has just about seen it all.

"The only constant thing in life is change. You have to accept it," Watson says.

In a recent interview with GOLF.com, the Hall of Famer discussed the game's biggest transformations since his competitive prime.

"The condition of the golf courses are all maintained exactly the same. Perfect conditions," he says. "You're seeing 59s on Tour because of the conditions."

The 68-year-old also credits technology -- and the ball in particular -- for the low-scoring trend. Watson teed up a wound balata during 1970s and 80s. "We played with eggs. They were lopsided," he says. "In some circumstances, some of the golf balls cost people a golf tournament because they dropped out of the air."

Watson doesn't play as much competitive golf as he used to, but he's played in eight Champions tour events this year. He leaves the week-to-week grind for what he called, "The Youts."

Watson channeled Joe Pesci from the film "My Cousin Vinny" while saying that the rise of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas could have a broad impact on the sport. "The youth of American golf is very strong right now. What I love about it is they'll attract a lot of young people to play the game. They're kids – and they can relate to them."

