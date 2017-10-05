Tiger's event in Bahamas announces field, and it doesn't include Tiger

With young star power the U.S. dominated Europe in the Presidents Cup. Are they poised to do the same at next year's Ryder Cup? PLUS: Donald Trump speaks to his base.

This year's Hero World Challenge will feature another small and star-studded field. And as expected, the tournament host isn't on the list of competitors.

Tiger Woods serves as tournament host at the annual stop in the Bahamas, which will be staged Nov. 30-Dec. 3., and the field for this year's event is loaded. Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama will return. So will top-ranked Dustin Johnson, along with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Kisner, among others.

There are two spots still to be filled in the 18-man field, but Woods is not expected to play.

The 2016 edition of this event marked Woods' return to golf after a 16-month layoff while recovering from back surgery. The comeback didn't last long, as Woods withdrew from his third event, the Dubai Desert Classic, and soon announced that he'd had a fourth career back surgery, this time to fuse two discs. He hasn't played a competitive round since.

The current Hero World Challenge field (World Ranking):

Dustin Johnson (1)

Jordan Spieth (2)

Hideki Matsuyama (3)

Justin Thomas (4)

Jason Day (7)

Rickie Fowler (8)

Brooks Koepka (11)

Matt Kuchar (12)

Justin Rose (13)

Alex Noren (14)

Marc Leishman (16)

Tommy Fleetwood (17)

Francesco Molinari (18)

Patrick Reed (20)

Charley Hoffman (23)

Kevin Kisner (24)