Tours & News

After tweeting at Sergio 206 days in a row, superfan carries his bag at pro-am

Jeff Ritter
3 hours ago
1:37 | News
Sergio Garcia's Best Iron Tips

Say this for Sergio Garcia: he makes time for his fans.

Last year an English mailman/Sergio superfan named Mark Johnson decided that he wanted to caddie for Garcia for one round, and began firing daily tweets at the 37-year-old Spaniard. Johnson punctuated his tweets -- which totaled 206 -- with the hashtag #letmecaddieforyou. Shockingly, Garcia eventually relented, and made the announcement in January.

 

 

 

 

Johnson's big day arrived Wednesday at the British Masters, and the duo had a pleasant afternoon.

"He got off to a birdie start so I'll take responsibility for that. But then I dropped his bag," Johnson told BBC

"He was relentless," Garcia said with a laugh. "He was great today. We had a good time."

Perhaps Johnson should hop back on Twitter tomorrow: Jason Day and Rory McIlroy are among the top players reportedly looking for new loopers.

Sergio Garcia and fan Mark Johnson had a good time at the British Masters.
Getty Images

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN