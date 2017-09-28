After tweeting at Sergio 206 days in a row, superfan carries his bag at pro-am

Say this for Sergio Garcia: he makes time for his fans.

Last year an English mailman/Sergio superfan named Mark Johnson decided that he wanted to caddie for Garcia for one round, and began firing daily tweets at the 37-year-old Spaniard. Johnson punctuated his tweets -- which totaled 206 -- with the hashtag #letmecaddieforyou. Shockingly, Garcia eventually relented, and made the announcement in January.

Ok @markjohno6969 I think I found the perfect day for you to get a taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready? — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

not today, don't worry!! Haha. It's going to be the Wednesday, Pro-am day of the British Masters, ok? — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

Johnson's big day arrived Wednesday at the British Masters, and the duo had a pleasant afternoon.

"He got off to a birdie start so I'll take responsibility for that. But then I dropped his bag," Johnson told BBC.

"He was relentless," Garcia said with a laugh. "He was great today. We had a good time."

Perhaps Johnson should hop back on Twitter tomorrow: Jason Day and Rory McIlroy are among the top players reportedly looking for new loopers.