Moving day is next at the Tour Championship, where Paul Casey and Webb Simpson share the lead with Player-of-the-Year favorite Justin Thomas at seven under.

But expect a wild day, as 14 players are within three shots of the lead, including Patrick Reed (-6), Jon Rahm (-6) and Jason Day (-4). And look out for Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson – they’re four shots back and teeing off together at 1:25.

Saturday's first pairing of Rickie Fowler and Kevin Chappell – both have surprisingly struggled this week – will start things off at 12:15 p.m. Complete tee times are below.

What: Tour Championship

Where: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (12-under 268, won in playoff)

Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 million first place)

TV schedule (ET)

Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Round 3 tee times (ET)

12:15 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Kevin Chappell

12:25 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas

12:35 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

12:45 p.m. - Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar

12:55 p.m. – Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

1:05 p.m. – Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia

1:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Adam Hadwin

1:25 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

1:35 p.m. – Pat Perez, Daniel Berger

1:45 p.m. – Jason Day, Kevin Kisner

1:55 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka

2:05 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

2:15 p.m. – Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

2:25 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed

2:35 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Paul Casey