Friday September 22nd, 2017
Moving day is next at the Tour Championship, where Paul Casey and Webb Simpson share the lead with Player-of-the-Year favorite Justin Thomas at seven under.
But expect a wild day, as 14 players are within three shots of the lead, including Patrick Reed (-6), Jon Rahm (-6) and Jason Day (-4). And look out for Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson – they’re four shots back and teeing off together at 1:25.
Saturday's first pairing of Rickie Fowler and Kevin Chappell – both have surprisingly struggled this week – will start things off at 12:15 p.m. Complete tee times are below.
What: Tour Championship
Where: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24
Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (12-under 268, won in playoff)
Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 million first place)
TV schedule (ET)
Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
Round 3 tee times (ET)
12:15 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Kevin Chappell
12:25 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas
12:35 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
12:45 p.m. - Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar
12:55 p.m. – Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
1:05 p.m. – Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
1:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Adam Hadwin
1:25 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
1:35 p.m. – Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
1:45 p.m. – Jason Day, Kevin Kisner
1:55 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka
2:05 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele
2:15 p.m. – Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
2:25 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed
2:35 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Paul Casey