TEE TIMES: Thomas, Casey paired in final group for Round 3 at Tour Championship

Jeff Ritter
Friday September 22nd, 2017
Paul Casey played his way into Saturday's final pairing.
Moving day is next at the Tour Championship, where Paul Casey and Webb Simpson share the lead with Player-of-the-Year favorite Justin Thomas at seven under.

But expect a wild day, as 14 players are within three shots of the lead, including Patrick Reed (-6), Jon Rahm (-6) and Jason Day (-4). And look out for Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson – they’re four shots back and teeing off together at 1:25.

Saturday's first pairing of Rickie Fowler and Kevin Chappell – both have surprisingly struggled this week – will start things off at 12:15 p.m. Complete tee times are below.

What: Tour Championship
Where: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24
Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (12-under 268, won in playoff)
Purse: $8.75 million ($1.575 million first place)

TV schedule (ET)

Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Round 3 tee times (ET)

12:15 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Kevin Chappell
12:25 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas
12:35 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
12:45 p.m. - Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar
12:55 p.m. – Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
1:05 p.m. – Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
1:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Adam Hadwin
1:25 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
1:35 p.m. – Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
1:45 p.m. – Jason Day, Kevin Kisner
1:55 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka
2:05 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele
2:15 p.m. – Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

2:25 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed
2:35 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Paul Casey

 

