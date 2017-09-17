Former No. 1 Ai Miyazato retires from LPGA Tour

Early Sunday afternoon at the Evian Championship, one of the greatest Japanese golfers of all time called it a career.

Ai Miyazato announced earlier this summer that she would retire following the Evian Championship after 12 seasons on tour. On Sunday, when she dropped a six-footer on 18 to finish 1-over and far back from the leaders, it became official.

The 32-year-old won nine titles on the LPGA tour and 15 titles in Japan. In 2010 she became the first Japanese golfer on either tour to reach No. 1 in the world, and she spent 11 weeks atop the ranking. She also racked up 10 top-10 finishes in major championships but never won a title – although she did win the Evian Masters twice before it was given a major-championship designation. She last won a tour event in 2012.

Miyazato was greeted warmly on the final green by a group of fans and media, and one of the first to give her a hug was Hall of Famer Gary Player. Here's how the scene played out.