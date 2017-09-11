Brooks Koepka says his first major title was 'something we were expecting'

It's been a career-defining year for U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka. But life-changing? Hardly, he says.

In an interview with GOLF.com, Koepka, 27, said that despite his win at Erin Hills in June, his life hasn't changed all that much. "It's actually been pretty normal," he said. "A major was nice, but it was something we were expecting."

Koepka's ho-hum, nothing-to-see-here reaction to his first major title is of a piece with his personality. At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Koepka cuts the figure of a professional athlete, but he shies away from the trappings and attention that come with stardom, saying, "I just like to chill."

It took the laid-back Floridian a while to acquire that license to chill.

"I used to be a hothead, back in college," he said. "It's something that I struggled with and had quite a temper."

He admitted that he still occasionally gets the redass, but now tries to laugh off mistakes on the course. "I expect to hit a good shot, but when I don't, I accept it and move on."

It seems to be working. Over his last 10 majors, Koepka has finished no worse than T-21. He's learned how to lock in for golf's four biggest events.

"I love grinding my butt off those first two days to make sure I've got a chance going into the weekend to actually win the thing," he said. "I need it do it in more golf tournaments. I think that's the reason I haven't played so well in regular PGA Tour events. It's a patience thing."

You can watch the full interview below: