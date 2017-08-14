Report: Tiger Woods had pain, anxiety and sleep drugs in his system at time of arrest

A toxicology report indicates that Tiger Woods had painkillers, sleeping pills and THC in his system the night of his DUI arrest.

Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system when he was arrested on Memorial Day and charged with driving under the influence, according to a toxicology report released Monday by the Palm Beach County sheriff's office and first reported by ESPN.com.

In addition to the painkiller Vicodin and sleep drug Xanax, he also had Dilaudid, a strong painkiller, Ambien, a sleep drug and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the active drug in marijuana, according to ESPN.

It is not known if Woods had prescriptions for each of his medications.

Jupiter, Fla., police say they found Woods asleep at the wheel in the early hours of May 29. They later released dashcam video of Woods' sobriety test and subsequent arrest, where Woods is shown slurring his words and unable to walk a straight line. A breathalyzer registered 0.00 for alcohol.

In June Woods entered a treatment clinic for assistance with his medications. In a statement Monday evening, Tiger Woods provided an update.

"As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications," said Woods, through a spokesperson. "Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

On Wednesday Woods was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on the DUI charge, but didn't show. Woods is expected to enter a program for first-time DUI offenders that could leave him with a clean criminal record. According to the ESPN, the toxicology report was released because it is no longer evidence in an active criminal investigation.

Woods' statement also offered a glimpse at his current health. He had fusion surgery on his back earlier this year, his fourth operation since 2014.

"Regarding my back, I recently spoke to my surgeon and he's very pleased with how my fusion is healing. I'm right on schedule. I'm now doing some light lifting, riding a stationary bike and putting a little," Woods said.

Woods hasn't played a competitive round since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in February. On Monday evening, Justin Thomas, fresh off winning the PGA Championshp, stopped into Woods's restaurant and posed for a photo that Woods posted on Twitter.