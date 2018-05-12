Top Golf News of the Day 051218.1

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Tour & News
A new old feeling: Tiger Woods surges with third-round 65 at Players Championship
Tour & News
WATCH: Rickie Fowler invites his college team to his house to hit balls in the backyard
Tour & News
Observations of a Supergroupie: A three-part study of Tiger, Phil and Rickie's second round
Tour & News
Here's why Rickie Fowler had to break out binoculars at the Players Championship
Tour & News
‘Our best sales day of the year’: Love the buttoned-down look or loathe it, Phil Mickelson is moving shirts

You May Like

More Tours and News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN