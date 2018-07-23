Credit to Brandel Chamblee: he's more than just talk.

The morning after wrapping up coverage duties for Golf Channel at Carnoustie, the outspoken TV analyst headed down the road to Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport for a Senior British Open qualifier. Five-hundred ninety-six entrants were competing for 26 spots across four qualifying courses, and Chamblee brought his 'A' game, shooting a round of two-under 69 to win co-medalist honors at his site.

Chamblee, 56, won four times during his professional career, including once on the PGA Tour at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open. In the leadup to the British Open, GOLF.com's Sean Zak reported that Chamblee was hitting balls before and after work each day.

"I love doing my job, but I want to see if I can make full use of all the time I'm off," he says. "I just want to see if I'm able to put to use all the things I've been studying for years and years and years. And use myself as a guinea pig."

It has been 15 years since Chamblee's last full season on Tour and he has never played a Champions tour event. The best part? It's coming at the Old Course at St. Andrews. What better place to restart a career than at the Home of Golf?