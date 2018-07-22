Tiger Woods fell just short in his quest for his 15th major at the 2018 Open Championship. But his stellar play did earn him one thing: a spot in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in two weeks.

Woods shot an even-par 71 on Sunday at Carnoustie to finish in a tie for 6th. That performance is projected to move him into 50th place in the Official World Golf Rankings, thereby earning him a spot in the WGC event. Anyone within the top 50 in the OWGR rankings at the end of this week (and next week) gets a spot in the tournament.

This is important for two reasons. First, Woods said before the Open that he didn't plan on playing again before the PGA if he didn't make it into the Bridgestone field. Second, this isn't just any WGC. It happens to be the final time the WGC-Bridgestone will be played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. Tiger has won a record eight times there.

Tiger Woods last played in a WGC in 2014. He won the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (pictured). Getty Images

He also holds the record for the most WGC wins in history, and it's not even close. Woods has notched 18 victories in the limited-field events in his illustrious career.

Given his injuries in recent years and the tournaments' demanding qualifying criteria, Woods has not competed in a WGC since the 2014 Bridgestone Invitational, which he withdrew from after the third round. His last WGC victory came the previous year at Firestone.

In 2019, the tournament long held in Akron moves to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., and will be renamed to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. It also has new place on the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule. With the PGA Championship moving to May, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude will be held July 25-28, the week after the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.