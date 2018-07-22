Three rounds are complete, and three players are tied on top of the leaderboard at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner all made it to nine under on Saturday, and are in prime position for Sunday's windy final round. But plenty of accomplished pros like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose are lurking close behind.

Can Spieth come out on top and secure his second consecutive British Open title and fourth career major? Or will Tiger Woods make a comeback for the ages and capture his first major in 10 years?

We are live blogging Sunday's entire final round at Carnoustie. Follow along below to see who lifts the claret jug in

