British Open Live Blog: Live updates from the final round at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods begins the final round of the 2018 British Open four shots off the lead.
Angus Murray
By GOLF WIRE
Sunday, July 22, 2018

Three rounds are complete, and three players are tied on top of the leaderboard at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner all made it to nine under on Saturday, and are in prime position for Sunday's windy final round. But plenty of accomplished pros like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose are lurking close behind.

Can Spieth come out on top and secure his second consecutive British Open title and fourth career major? Or will Tiger Woods make a comeback for the ages and capture his first major in 10 years?

We are live blogging Sunday's entire final round at Carnoustie. Follow along below to see who lifts the claret jug in

FULL FINAL ROUND LEADERBOARD | WHO WILL WIN THE OPEN?

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN