Eddie Pepperell seemed to come out of nowhere on Sunday at the British Open, racing up the leaderboard to become the clubhouse leader on a day when Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are also contending.

Here's what you need to know about the 27-year-old Englishman.

1. Pepperell turned professional in 2011. Since then, he's won once on the European Tour (in February 2018) and once on the Challenge Tour, in May of 2012. He also finished second at the Scottish Open last week.

2. He's only played in four majors in his career. His best result came at the 2017 U.S. Open, when he finished T17. He finished T49 at the Open in 2015.

3. According to the PGA Tour's statistics, his career low round of 66 came at the 2015 Open, just one shot better than the 67 he shot at Carnoustie today.

4. He's currently ranked 72nd in the world but has moved up significantly: just last year he was sitting at 133rd.

5. Eddie keeps an active blog where he chronicles his thoughts on the game and is often opinionated, honest and insightful.