When did Tiger Woods last win a major?

Tiger Woods fired a five-under 66 in the third round of the 2018 British Open to jump into contention. The stellar round gives Woods a shot at winning his 15th major on Sunday. It's been a long time since Tiger won a major championship, but just how long?

You have to go all the way back to the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines to find Woods's last major victory, and it was a barn burner.

Woods finished at one-under-par 283 in a tie with Rocco Mediate after Woods famously drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.

They then battled it out the following day in an 18-hole playoff, which turned out to be just as close, and the two remained tied at the finish. Woods finally prevailed on the first hole of sudden death with a par.

Woods was in visible pain throughout the championship and had knee surgery two days after his victory. He missed the remainder of the 2008 season.

Tiger Woods last won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines. Icon Sportswire/Getty

It was Tiger's 14th major victory, and 10 years later, he is still stuck on that number.

Woods shot an even par 71 in his first and second rounds at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, and it took his best major round since the 2011 Masters to put him in this position.

The last time Woods led at the end of a major round was a the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco. That week Woods held the 36-hole lead and was in the midst of a three-win season.

Woods hasn't fared too well in the majors during his most recent, and most unlikely comeback. He finished T32 at the Masters in April and failed to make the cut last month in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He has bested both of those performances so far at the Open with one round to go.