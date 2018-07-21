Tiger Woods opened the third round of the British Open six shots off the lead but trimmed a few strokes off that margin on the front nine.

Woods, who was even after 36 holes, made three birdies and no bogeys en route to a three-under 33 on Saturday morning at Carnoustie, bringing him to within three of co-leaders Zach Johnson (six under) and Kevin (six under), who tee off at 11 a.m. ET.

Woods's first birdie came on the 4th, when he rolled it in from about 10 feet. He made his second birdie by draining a seven-footer on the 6th.

For the third time in three days, @TigerWoods birdies the 4th to go -1.



Full scoring https://t.co/gVDayzkpiZ#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/gR9eNPEhiE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

On the par-3 8th Woods's tee shot rolled off the front of the green, and he closed the front side by knocking in a long birdie attempt from about 40 feet on the par-4 9th.

Making the turn with a Tiger fist pump!



He's 3 back. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/qbaMo7fXmW — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 21, 2018

You can follow the final round here.