Tiger shoots 66, signs gloves for playing partner to give to his buddies

Playing alongside Tiger Woods can be tough for first-timers, especially at a major championship.

But for 36-year-old South African Shaun Norris, there was one great perk to being paired with Tiger for the third round at Carnoustie.

According to a tweet by Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner, Woods signed four gloves for Norris after the round — gifts Norris intends to give to his buddies.

More presents for Tiger’s playing partners. He signed four new gloves afterward for Shaun Norris. Plans to give them to his best friends back home. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) July 21, 2018

Woods roared back into contention on Saturday, with a third-round score of 66 to get to five under for the tournament.

Norris, meanwhile, also played well, posting a two-under-par 69 to get to two under overall.

All things considered, not a bad day for Norris, who is currently the world’s 125th-ranked player.