WATCH: Jordan Spieth drives 1st green, makes eagle Saturday at the Open

Jordan Spieth knew he needed to capitalize on Carnoustie's more forgiving front side to challenge the leaders Saturday at the British Open. But even he couldn't have imagined the incredible start to his third round.

Spieth began the day at three under, thanks to a stellar four-under 67 on Friday. But after just one hole the defending Open champion was within one of the lead.

Spieth pulled driver on the opening tee and smashed it down the right side of the burnt out fairway. His ball took off and kept going, finally finishing on the front of the green around 10 feet from the hole. He made a solid stroke with his putter and watched as his ball did a near 360-degree turn around the cup before dropping in.

That gave the three-time major winner an unlikely eagle 2 to start his round, moving him to five under for the tournament.

Watch it unfold below.