WATCH: Zander Lombard causes grandstands to erupt with eagle holeout on 18th

Zander Lombard had a thrilling walk to the 18th green on Saturday at the British Open.
By Josh Berhow
Saturday, July 21, 2018

Zander Lombard closed his third round of the British Open in style.

The 23-year-old South African holed out for eagle from 135 yards out on the par-4 18th at Carnoustie to cap his even-par round of 71. Lombard's wedge from the fairway, which caused a huge reaction in the grandstands, moved him to four under for the tournament.

He'll head into the weekend in the top 20 and five of the lead, which isn't a bad week for the 444th-ranked player in the world. Prior to the Open he had made just four cuts in 18 events this season. Check out the shot below.

