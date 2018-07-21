Social media was fired up for Tiger Woods's third round at the 2018 British Open on Saturday, with cries of #GOAT and “He’s back!” landing in newsfeeds. Fans and pros alike were thrilled to see Tiger contending: Justin Thomas and Ian Poulter both tweeted their excitement, and Woods’s five-under 66 catapulted him to T5 (with the afternoon tee times still on the course) and five under for the tournament. It was his lowest score at a British Open since 2006; he last shot in the 60s in the majors in 2011. Here's what folks had to say about it.

BREAKING: The golf gods want to Tiger to win. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) July 21, 2018

Tiger is grinding like a badass mofo. What a sight to see. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) July 21, 2018

Played awesome... only a matter of time. If he stays within striking distance and continues to play like this he’ll have a chance. His game looks .. but so do a lot of guys! https://t.co/cgj5fPDyQg — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 21, 2018

When @TigerWoods is tied for the lead heading into Sunday's final round pic.twitter.com/Z42yJAroDX — Fetty Walk (@TheOtherGuy15) July 21, 2018

Who can stay calm at a time like this?!?! Tiger posted a third-round 66 to put himself in PRIME position to make a run at major No. 15 on Sunday. https://t.co/dQfc5hTgBO pic.twitter.com/GFYLdSduIq — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 21, 2018

. @TigerWoods just shot a five-under 66 at @TheOpen. WOW. Greatness is always with the great ones. He had a pair of 71s in the first two rounds. @pgatour #TigerWoods #Greatness — TexSportPublications (@texsportpub) July 21, 2018

Great day to watch #TheOpen⁠. And after that 66 round by @TigerWoods, I can’t wait for tomorrow! @NBCSN pic.twitter.com/qtZxtjopIw — Maura Gillespie (@Maura_Gillespie) July 21, 2018

Is he back? I bloody hope so! @TigerWoods 5 under & a place on the leaderboard on moving day #TheOpen is a great score after an absence of three years @TheOpen pic.twitter.com/RR7B9rE6uC — Dec B (@DecB1) July 21, 2018

I can’t say I’ve ever been so excited for @TigerWoods before.. If he can pull this off it would be “stuff dreams are made of” #Respect #GOAT pic.twitter.com/pfX1mVP49B — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 21, 2018

TIGER WOODS IS TIED FOR THE LEAD IN A MAJOR ON THE WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/DtIzITLhKO — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 21, 2018

Birdie at the 9th hole.

Birdie at the 10th hole.

Birdie at the 11th hole.@TigerWoods is 1 back at #TheOpen#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/PuS9YXd8iS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 21, 2018

Tiger is tied of the lead on Saturday at The Open https://t.co/QOEjBcxRTX — College Golf (@College_Golfers) July 21, 2018