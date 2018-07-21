Twitter erupts as Tiger Woods fires five-under 66 in Round 3 at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods tees off at the 16th hole during round three of the British Open at Carnoustie.
Getty Images
By Kiley Bense
Saturday, July 21, 2018

Social media was fired up for Tiger Woods's third round at the 2018 British Open on Saturday, with cries of #GOAT and “He’s back!” landing in newsfeeds. Fans and pros alike were thrilled to see Tiger contending: Justin Thomas and Ian Poulter both tweeted their excitement, and Woods’s five-under 66 catapulted him to T5 (with the afternoon tee times still on the course) and five under for the tournament. It was his lowest score at a British Open since 2006; he last shot in the 60s in the majors in 2011. Here's what folks had to say about it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

