PURSE: British Open payout breakdown and winner's share

The total purse for the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie is $10.5 million, and the winner's share is $1.89 million.

The runner-up at the British Open brings home $1.093 million, and third place gets a check for $701,000. Rounding out the top five is $545,000 for fourth and $438,000 for fifth.

Patrick Reed won $1.98 million for his Masters victory, and Brooks Koepka won $2.16 million at the U.S. Open.

The payout breakdown for the top 70 is below.

PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 70)

1. $1,890,000

2. $1,093,000

3. $701,000

4. $545,000

5. $438,000

6. $380,000

7. $326,000

8. $275,000

9. $241,000

10.$218,000

11. $198,000

12. $176,000

13. $165,000

14. $155,000

15. $144,000

16. $132,500

17. $126,000

18. $120,000

19. $115,000

20. $109,500

21. $104,500

22. $99,000

23. $94,000

24. $89,000

25. $86,000

26. $82,000

27. $79,000

28. $76,000

29. $73,000

30. $69,500

31. $67,000

32. $63,500

33. $61,500

34. $59,500

35. $57,500

36. $55,000

37. $52,500

38. $50,000

39. $48,000

40. $46,500

41. $44,500

42. $42,500

43. $40,500

44. $38,500

45. $36,250

46. $34,250

47. $32,750

48. $31,500

49. $30,250

50. $29,500

51. $28,900

52. $28,300

53. $27,900

54. $27,450

55. $27,000

56. $26,600

57. $26,200

58. $26,100

59. $26,000

60. $25,800

61. $25,600

62. $25,500

63. $25,400

64. $25,300

65. $25,100

66. $25,000

67. $24,800

68. $24,600

69. $24,400

70. $24,175