PURSE: British Open payout breakdown and winner's share

The total purse for the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie is $10.5 million, and the winner's share is $1.89 million.
The runner-up at the British Open brings home $1.093 million, and third place gets a check for $701,000. Rounding out the top five is $545,000 for fourth and $438,000 for fifth.
Patrick Reed won $1.98 million for his Masters victory, and Brooks Koepka won $2.16 million at the U.S. Open.
The payout breakdown for the top 70 is below.
PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 70)
1. $1,890,000
2. $1,093,000
3. $701,000
4. $545,000
5. $438,000
6. $380,000
7. $326,000
8. $275,000
9. $241,000
10.$218,000
11. $198,000
12. $176,000
13. $165,000
14. $155,000
15. $144,000
16. $132,500
17. $126,000
18. $120,000
19. $115,000
20. $109,500
21. $104,500
22. $99,000
23. $94,000
24. $89,000
25. $86,000
26. $82,000
27. $79,000
28. $76,000
29. $73,000
30. $69,500
31. $67,000
32. $63,500
33. $61,500
34. $59,500
35. $57,500
36. $55,000
37. $52,500
38. $50,000
39. $48,000
40. $46,500
41. $44,500
42. $42,500
43. $40,500
44. $38,500
45. $36,250
46. $34,250
47. $32,750
48. $31,500
49. $30,250
50. $29,500
51. $28,900
52. $28,300
53. $27,900
54. $27,450
55. $27,000
56. $26,600
57. $26,200
58. $26,100
59. $26,000
60. $25,800
61. $25,600
62. $25,500
63. $25,400
64. $25,300
65. $25,100
66. $25,000
67. $24,800
68. $24,600
69. $24,400
70. $24,175