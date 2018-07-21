There are lots of benefits that come with being a major champion, but if money means a lot to you, you'll likely find the paycheck for winning golf's oldest championship to be outrageously awesome.

In 2017, Jordan Spieth brought home $1.845 million — $295,410 more than Henrik Stenson pocketed the year before. The winner in 2018 will bring home even more than Spieth did last year (check out the breakdown below).

The winner also gets 100 World Ranking points, which can easily catapult him into the rankings' elite zone — meaning invitations to World Golf Championships, where there is no cut and thus, a continued flow of money.

And speaking of points, a British Open win is worth 600 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points, so a player will be well on his way to qualifying for the BMW Championship and Tour Championship at the end of the season — two more tournaments with no cut. And for players hoping to make this year's Ryder Cup team, points-earning power is doubled at the British Open and other major championships. (The European team qualifies via World Ranking points and money earned in European Tour events, which include the major championships.)

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale by three shots over Matt Kuchar. Ross Kinnaird/R&A

Now for the exemptions. A British Open win punches your ticket back into the Britsh Open until you're 60 years old — a potentially decades-long deal. You also get a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, and a five-year exemption into the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship. Another perk? You receive an invitation to the following year's Tournament of Champions, which takes place in Maui at the Kapaula Resort during the first week of January and is reserved only for PGA Tour winners. Oh yeah — there's no cut in that event either.

The winner of the British Open also receives a replica of the iconic Claret Jug, more formally known as the Golf Champion Trophy, a gold medal, and the enviable title of "Champion Golfer of the Year." In short, not a bad haul for four days of good golf!

PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 70)

1. $1,890,000

2. $1,093,000

3. $701,000

4. $545,000

5. $438,000

6. $380,000

7. $326,000

8. $275,000

9. $241,000

10.$218,000

11. $198,000

12. $176,000

13. $165,000

14. $155,000

15. $144,000

16. $132,500

17. $126,000

18. $120,000

19. $115,000

20. $109,500

21. $104,500

22. $99,000

23. $94,000

24. $89,000

25. $86,000

26. $82,000

27. $79,000

28. $76,000

29. $73,000

30. $69,500

31. $67,000

32. $63,500

33. $61,500

34. $59,500

35. $57,500

36. $55,000

37. $52,500

38. $50,000

39. $48,000

40. $46,500

41. $44,500

42. $42,500

43. $40,500

44. $38,500

45. $36,250

46. $34,250

47. $32,750

48. $31,500

49. $30,250

50. $29,500

51. $28,900

52. $28,300

53. $27,900

54. $27,450

55. $27,000

56. $26,600

57. $26,200

58. $26,100

59. $26,000

60. $25,800

61. $25,600

62. $25,500

63. $25,400

64. $25,300

65. $25,100

66. $25,000

67. $24,800

68. $24,600

69. $24,400

70. $24,175