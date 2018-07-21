After three wild and exciting rounds at the 2018 Open Championship, the final round awaits Sunday at Carnoustie. If you're an American golf fan, tee times for Sunday's final round are quite early, so it's best to check them out below to plan ahead.

Tiger Woods is in contention on the last day of a major for the first time in years. Woods put himself in that position with an impressive third round five-under 66 that moved him to five under for the tournament. He starts his round Sunday four shots back at 9:25 a.m. ET alongside Francesco Molinari.

But he'll have to catch a group of stars above him to win this Open Championship. Defending champion Jordan Spieth charged to the top of the leaderboard to make it into a three-way tie for the lead with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner at nine under. Spieth and Schauffele play in the final group at 9:45 a.m. ET

FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES (ET)

3:00 a.m. - Beau Hossler

3:10 a.m. - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

3:20 a.m. - Si-Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

3:30 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Luke List,

3:40 a.m. - Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

3:50 a.m. - Paul Dunne, Tyrrell Hatton

4:00 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Cameron Davis

4:10 a.m. - Kevin Na, Brett Rumford

4:20 a.m. - Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson

4:30 a.m. - Gavin Green, Ryan Fox

4:45 a.m. - Gary Woodland, Shubhankar Sharma

4:55 a.m. - Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Locke

5:05 a.m. - Rhys Enoch, Matthew Southgate

5:15 a.m. - Jason Day, Marcus Kinhult

5:25 a.m. - Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin

5:35 a.m. - Brandon Stone, Sung Kang

5:45 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Thomas Pieters

5:55 a.m. - Julian Suri, Lee Westwood

6:05 a.m. - Marc Leishman, Tom Lewis

6:15 a.m. - Jason Dufner, Ross Fisher

6:30 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler

6:40 a.m. - Eddie Pepperell, Phil Mickelson

6:50 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, Pat Perez

7:00 a.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Michael Kim

7:10 a.m. - Lucas Herbert, Shaun Norris

7:20 a.m. - Louis Oosthuizen, Sean Crocker

7:30 a.m. - Satoshi Kodaira, Thorbjorn Olesen

7:40 a.m. - Danny Willett, Ryan Moore

7:50 a.m. - Kyle Stanley, Haotong Li

8:00 a.m. - Byeong Hun An, Chris Wood

8:15 a.m. - Yusaku Miyazato, Erik van Rooyen

8:25 a.m. - Tony Finau, Zander Lombard

8:35 a.m. - Charley Hoffman, Adam Scott

8:45 a.m. - Austin Cook, Justin Rose

8:55 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood

9:05 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar

9:15 a.m. - Alex Noren, Webb Simpson

9:25 a.m. - Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari

9:35 a.m. - Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner

9:45 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele